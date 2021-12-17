Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,270. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

