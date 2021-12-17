Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

TSE:EDR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.36. 189,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.