Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $31,339.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00275532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008210 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00155921 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

