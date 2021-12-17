Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

