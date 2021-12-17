Enecuum Market Capitalization Achieves $8.49 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.49 million and $243,758.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00203291 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,052,610 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

