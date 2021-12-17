Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.49 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

