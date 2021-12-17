Engagesmart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,845% compared to the typical daily volume of 29 call options.

NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.21. 3,416,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,487. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.