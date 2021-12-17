Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $296,663.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00272361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

