Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 11314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $528.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.