Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.55. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 337,295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $4,752,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

