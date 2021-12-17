EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

