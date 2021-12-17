EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

