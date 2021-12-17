Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booking by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Booking by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,161.99. 2,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,440. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,364.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,298.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

