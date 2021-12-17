EpiK Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $36.88 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $36.88 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

