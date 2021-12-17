Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.