Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.82. Berry has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berry by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Berry by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

