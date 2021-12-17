Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,419,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

