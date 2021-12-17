Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Impinj, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Impinj stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,057,710 shares of company stock valued at $82,728,935. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.