Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $128.87 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

