Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 17th (ABC, ACCD, ACM, ACN, ADBE, AGCO, AMWL, ANTM, BRDG, CAH)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 17th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $740.00 to $665.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $736.00 to $652.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $770.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $561.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $180.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $330.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $393.00 to $451.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $680.00 to $777.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $13.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $239.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $89.00 to $97.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.