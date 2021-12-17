Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $17.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.74. 10,460,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

