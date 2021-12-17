Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ESGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 9,268,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eros STX Global by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

