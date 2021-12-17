ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.56

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.14. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 36,291 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $177.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.