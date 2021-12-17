Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

