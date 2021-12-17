Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading Down 1.1%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 18.30 and last traded at 18.52. Approximately 59,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 90,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.73.

