EtherGem Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $352,606.06 and approximately $1,928.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00203927 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

