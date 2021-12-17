ETHERLAND (ELAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. ETHERLAND has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $16,488.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00203137 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,215,316 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

