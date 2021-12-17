Ethverse Price Down 9.8% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $5,679.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00394280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.24 or 0.01343104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.