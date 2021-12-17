Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 1,790 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

