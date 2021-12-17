EUNO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $261.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $261.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.25 or 0.00452542 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,401,315,215 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

