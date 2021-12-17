Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.98 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.05 ($0.29). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 20,881,572 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £642.05 million and a P/E ratio of -225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

