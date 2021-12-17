Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $255.07

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.07 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.17). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.18), with a volume of 12,737 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECEL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 340 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £273.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.20.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

