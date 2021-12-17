Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.9 days.

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

