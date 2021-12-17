Everest Market Capitalization Hits $27.80 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $61,485.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

