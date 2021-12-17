Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.37. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,183,619 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

