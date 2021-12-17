Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $532,800.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. 989,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

