Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.10 ($31.57) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.19 ($37.30).

Shares of EVK opened at €28.18 ($31.66) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.26.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

