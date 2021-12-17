Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,050 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

