Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

