Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,425,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

