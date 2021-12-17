Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

