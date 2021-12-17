Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $53.90 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.