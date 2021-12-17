Excalibur Management Corp Has $3.03 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 118,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

