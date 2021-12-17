Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 371.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

