Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 4,220 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

