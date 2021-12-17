Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.33. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 11,438 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

