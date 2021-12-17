Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $12,440.89 and $12.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,739.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.40 or 0.08081860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00308370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00907544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072830 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00386281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00257828 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

