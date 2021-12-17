Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

EXFY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 11,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Expensify has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

