Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 2.8%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

