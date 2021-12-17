Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $345,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Eyenovia stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,770. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
EYEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
