Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $345,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,770. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

